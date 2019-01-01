Your browser is out-of-date.

Douglas &amp; Company Architects
Architects in Cape Town, South Africa
    UPPER WHEELAN HOUSE
    ORCHARD HEIGHTS HOUSE
    BRICK HOUSE

    Douglas & Company is a Cape Town based architecture and design studio specialising in the design and production of contemporary buildings, bespoke furniture and collectible design. The studio enjoys designing complete environments and are comfortable in working alongside clients and brands to envision and realise these environments from concept to construction management. 

    Services
    • Architecture & Interior Design
    • Alterations & Additions
    • Heritage renovations
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Collectible design
    Service areas
    • Western Cape / Cape Town
    • Cape Town
    • South Africa
    Company awards
    2019 CIFA Award for Architecture for project Arklow Villa III.
    Address
    Green Point
    8005 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-745837579 www.douglasandco.co.za
