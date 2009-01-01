Your browser is out-of-date.

HLP Construction
Home Builders in Johannesburg, South Africa
    • HLP Construction (Pty) Ltd is a luxury residential construction company which has been in operation since 2009. Our company is about quality, care, and excellence. We provide individual attention to our customers and are committed to provide homes of superior quality.
    Services
    Residential and Commercial Construction
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    26 Main Road, Eastleigh, Edenvale
    1609 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-110224643 www.hlp-construction.co.za
