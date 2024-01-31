Your browser is out-of-date.

Polokwane Plans Architecture
Architects in Polokwane, South Africa
    • Project 3471, Cycad Estate, Polokwane , Polokwane Plans Architecture Polokwane Plans Architecture Single family home
    Project 3471, Cycad Estate, Polokwane , Polokwane Plans Architecture Polokwane Plans Architecture Single family home
    Project 3471, Cycad Estate, Polokwane , Polokwane Plans Architecture Polokwane Plans Architecture Single family home
    +3
    Project 3471, Cycad Estate, Polokwane
    Project 3521, Cycad Estate, Polokwane , Polokwane Plans Architecture Polokwane Plans Architecture Single family home
    Project 3521, Cycad Estate, Polokwane , Polokwane Plans Architecture Polokwane Plans Architecture Single family home
    Project 3521, Cycad Estate, Polokwane , Polokwane Plans Architecture Polokwane Plans Architecture Single family home
    +1
    Project 3521, Cycad Estate, Polokwane
    Project 272, Broadlands Estate, Polokwane , Polokwane Plans Architecture Polokwane Plans Architecture Single family home
    Project 272, Broadlands Estate, Polokwane , Polokwane Plans Architecture Polokwane Plans Architecture Single family home
    Project 272, Broadlands Estate, Polokwane , Polokwane Plans Architecture Polokwane Plans Architecture Single family home
    +3
    Project 272, Broadlands Estate, Polokwane
    Project 5995 Woodhill Estate, Polokwane, Polokwane Plans Architecture Polokwane Plans Architecture Single family home
    Project 5995 Woodhill Estate, Polokwane
    Project 4643 Waterberry Estate, Polokwane, Polokwane Plans Architecture Polokwane Plans Architecture
    Project 4643 Waterberry Estate, Polokwane
    Project 4552 Thornhill Estate, Polokwane , Polokwane Plans Architecture Polokwane Plans Architecture
    Project 4552 Thornhill Estate, Polokwane
    Show all 10 projects

    We Are Professional Architects in Polokwane

    Here at Polokwane Plans, we guarantee an outstanding professional representation. Whatever your needs and queries may be, Polokwane Plans' architects team has got your back. Our clients and associates are devoted to excellence, and have been tended to with great success since 1985.

    Services
    • Building Plans
    • Building Inspections
    • Foundation inspections
    • Final Inspections
    • Monthly reports on building work
    • Scrutinize plans for approval
    • Urban Design
    • Project Managment
    • Property Inspection
    • Space Planning
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    South Africa and Polokwane
    Address
    55 Tweefontein
    0700 Polokwane
    South Africa
    +27-827740420 www.polokwaneplansarchitecture.co.za
