Polokwane Plans
Architects in Polokwane, South Africa
    • New Moders Style House 🏡 in Waterberry Estate, Polokwane, Polokwane Plans Polokwane Plans
    New Moders Style House 🏡 in Waterberry Estate, Polokwane
    Existing House face-lift and remodeling to a New Modern Contemporary Style House in Thornhill Estate, Polokwane , Polokwane Plans Polokwane Plans
    Existing House face-lift and remodeling to a New Modern Contemporary Style House in Thornhill Estate, Polokwane
    New House in Mankweng, Limpopo, Polokwane Plans Polokwane Plans
    New House in Mankweng, Limpopo
    New House in Mokopane, Limpopo , Polokwane Plans Polokwane Plans
    New House in Mokopane, Limpopo
    New Modern Contemporary Style House 🏡 in The Aloes Estate, The Ridge, Polokwane , Polokwane Plans Polokwane Plans
    +2
    New Modern Contemporary Style House 🏡 in The Aloes Estate, The Ridge, Polokwane
    Heep and Ridge House Design Style House 🏡 in Mokopane, Polokwane Plans Polokwane Plans
    Heep and Ridge House Design Style House 🏡 in Mokopane

    We Are Professional Architects in Polokwane

    Here at Polokwane Plans, we guarantee an outstanding professional representation. Whatever your needs and queries may be, Polokwane Plans' architects team has got your back. Our clients and associates are devoted to excellence, and have been tended to with great success since 1985.

    Services
    • Building Plans
    • Building Inspections
    • Foundation inspections
    • Final Inspections
    • Monthly reports on building work
    • Scrutinize plans for approval
    • Urban Design
    • Project Managment
    • Property Inspection
    • Space Planning
    Service areas
    South Africa and Polokwane
    Address
    55 Tweefontein
    0700 Polokwane, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-827740420 www.polokwaneplansarchitecture.co.za
