Pavilion Interieur cc
Interior Designers & Decorators in Somerset West
    Pavilion Interieur has a reputation for creating extraordinary style and catering to every detail to ensure that our clients’ are happy.

    We combine academic background and professional experience with sensitivity to our customers’ ideas, needs and preferences, to achieve their satisfaction. 

    We cater for all aspects of design from contemporary to classical, considering personal taste and budget. Our work includes the drawing and submitting of relevant floor plans (2D drawings), 3D drawings, 3D renders as well as the planning and designing of interior spaces, furniture design and project management.

    We offer a variety of furniture and objects d’art. We also stock leading local and international fabric ranges.

    We specialise in :

    ·    2-D and 3-D Space design & layout

    ·    Building alterations and project management

    ·    Decorating

    ·    Curtaining & upholstery

    ·    Blinds and shutters

    ·    Design of furniture

    ·    Design and custom made wool carpets

    ·    Wall paper and installation

    ·    Exterior and interior paint work

    ·    Flooring        


     

    Service areas
    Somerset West
    Address
    175 Main Rd
    7130 Somerset West
    South Africa
    +27-834602226 www.pavilioninteriors.co.za
