Topshell Container Conversions
General Contractors in Johannesburg, South Africa
    Topshell Containter Conversions and Hire.

    We offer Container Conversion Services. Topshell converts Containers into just about anything our clients require, including Offices, Housed, Cottages, Shops for Franchises and Retail, Supermarkets, Clinics, Laboratories, Water Treatment Plants, Control Rooms, Class rooms to name a few. Our team consists of Professionals, including Engineers, Designers and a highly qualified workshop team.


    Services
    Container Conversions
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Johannesburg, South Africa
    Address
    59 New Road
    1685 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-663209009 www.topshell.co.za
    Topshell Gauteng Pty. Ltd

