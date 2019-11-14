Your browser is out-of-date.

Das Haus Energy Consulting &amp; Construction
Solar Energy Contractors in Johannesburg, South Africa
    Grid tide Solar System 5 KW incl. 10 Kw back up designed for self consumption and the national Energy Grid only as 3. energy option connected
    We are an German-South African Company specialized in Solar design;-installation;- and energy consulting. We are based in Johannesburg and since 2013 present on the market as trusted partner for any Solar - Installations ( residential & commercial). We are an registered Sapvia - GreenCard installer and certified installer & suppliers for Victron Energy, Fronius, Alpha ESS , FreedomWon, LG .... just to name a few ... Our team is efficient and all members our company are trained according to standards of the German Institute for Solar Industry and certified by MAXX Academy & Sapvia ( South African photovoltaic Association )

    Services
    Solar installations and Energy Consulting
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Gauteng
    • Johannesburg, South Africa
    Address
    188 Lyndhurst Road
    2192 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-766104857 www.das-haus.co.za
