JoineryWorx Ltd has vast experience in the Manufacture and Installation of Exhibition Stands, Shop fitting, Events Sets/Stages and Retail Displays. We rely on an experienced and skilled staff that incorporate proven methods with the latest construction techniques and materials into our projects.

Level 1 B-BBEE Certified

"From our construction facility we are equipped to construct and deliver the most challenging and creative exhibits and show stands required. Limiting risk, delivering utmost quality and achieving deadlines are at the core of every project we embark on."