Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
JoineryWorx
Joiners in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Custom exhibition stand design
  • Custom exhibition stand manufacturing
  • Shopfitting
  • Event sets & Stages
  • Retail display

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Custom Exhibition Stands, JoineryWorx JoineryWorx
    Custom Exhibition Stands, JoineryWorx JoineryWorx
    Custom Exhibition Stands, JoineryWorx JoineryWorx
    +7
    Custom Exhibition Stands

    JoineryWorx Ltd has vast experience in the Manufacture and Installation of Exhibition Stands, Shop fitting, Events Sets/Stages and Retail Displays. We rely on an experienced and skilled staff that incorporate proven methods with the latest construction techniques and materials into our projects.

    Level 1 B-BBEE Certified

    "From our construction facility we are equipped to construct and deliver the most challenging and creative exhibits and show stands required. Limiting risk, delivering utmost quality and achieving deadlines are at the core of every project we embark on."

    Service areas
    South Africa
    Address
    57 4th Street, Wynberg, Sandton
    2090 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-114406384 www.joineryworx.co.za

    Reviews

    William Barnard-Van Vuuren William Barnard-Van Vuuren
    JouneryWorx provided creative solutions and on time delivery of all expectations
    about 2 years ago
    Edit
      Add SEO element