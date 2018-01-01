Since 2013, Apax Design has been shaping spaces in a portfolio of hospitality and entertainment, retail & commercial design projects as well as residential designs.
The Apax team’s passion for the Interior Design industry is rooted in the drive to make a difference and considers the three most important components of successful Interior Design projects namely Client, Designer & Environment.
- Services
- Online design consultations
- Interior design concept proposals
- Shopping lists
- Interior fixtures working drawings
- Custom furniture designs
- Procurement of shopping list
- Installations
- Space planning
- Service areas
- Global
- Company awards
- SABC 3 -Win a Home Season 3
- Address
-
7 Greenmarket street, Greenmarket square
8001 Cape Town, South Africa
South Africa
+27-663071952 www.apaxdesign.co.za