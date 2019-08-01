Your browser is out-of-date.

Living Divani Lifestyle Interior Designers
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kempton Park, South Africa
    House Irene, Living Divani Lifestyle Interior Designers Living Divani Lifestyle Interior Designers Country style bedroom
    House Irene
    Service areas
    • South Africa & Southern Africa
    • Kempton Park, South Africa
    Company awards
    Led by the award-winning principal designer, Karen Richards the highly qualified design team provides dedication to perfection, uncompromising quality and intimate service to ensure your needs are completely understood and realised. Karen is highly respected for constantly delivering exquisite and bold design and having won the Decorex Best Shell scheme award consecutively in 2017 and 2018 and often offering consultation for media stations such as DEKAT magazine & tv, as well as the Home Channel, it is evident that her finger is firmly on the trend pulse.
    Address
    1630 Kempton Park, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-829242509 www.livingdivani.co.za
    Living

    Divani is a Gauteng-based interior Lifestyle design and décor agency, offering a complete

    design service package with a fresh and modern approach to improve, reinterpret

    or style interior spaces. Conveniently based closed to the OR Tambo

    International airport, the agency operates across the African continent and is

    fully geared to handle turnkey residential, corporate and hospitality projects.


