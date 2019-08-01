- Service areas
- South Africa & Southern Africa
- Kempton Park, South Africa
- Company awards
- Led by the award-winning principal designer, Karen Richards the highly qualified design team provides dedication to perfection, uncompromising quality and intimate service to ensure your needs are completely understood and realised. Karen is highly respected for constantly delivering exquisite and bold design and having won the Decorex Best Shell scheme award consecutively in 2017 and 2018 and often offering consultation for media stations such as DEKAT magazine & tv, as well as the Home Channel, it is evident that her finger is firmly on the trend pulse.
- Address
-
1630 Kempton Park, South Africa
South Africa
+27-829242509 www.livingdivani.co.za
Legal disclosure
Living
Divani is a Gauteng-based interior Lifestyle design and décor agency, offering a complete
design service package with a fresh and modern approach to improve, reinterpret
or style interior spaces. Conveniently based closed to the OR Tambo
International airport, the agency operates across the African continent and is
fully geared to handle turnkey residential, corporate and hospitality projects.