Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Du Plessis Architecture
Architects in Pretoria, South Africa
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • New Residence, Du Plessis Architecture Du Plessis Architecture
    New Residence
    New Residence, Du Plessis Architecture Du Plessis Architecture
    New Residence

    Du Plessis Architecture was established in 1982 and specializes in residential and hospitality designs.

    Our aim is to produce practical, usable design for comfortable living. We are available country wide and have done projects in Angola and Zambia.

    Services
    Designs for residential and hospitalty industry
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • Western Cape
    • Limpopo
    • North West
    • Mpumalanga
    • Pretoria, South Africa
    Address
    550 Krisant Rd
    0186 Pretoria, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-736862717 duparchitecture.com
      Add SEO element