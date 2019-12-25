Your browser is out-of-date.

Lynnwood Electricians 0659925618
Electricians in Pretoria
4Projects (4) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (18)
Services

  • All electrical and plumbing services
  • emergency plumbers
  • generator installation
  • tripping power
  • blocked drains
  • leaking toilets and pipes
  • geyser repairs and installation
  • house wiring and bathroom installation
  • plugs and lights
  • leak detection and coc
  • swimming pools and Jacuzzi repairs
  • dish washer and washing machine installation
  • stove and oven repairs and installation
  • emergency electricians
  • electrical and plumbing extensions and renovations
  • burnt DB repairs

Projects

    We are a professional electrical and plumbing services provider. The founder is a qualified electrician/plumber with 'on the ground' knowledge and seeking to give the best service to his clients. We have been providing and continue to provide top notch service to thousands of customers in the Pretoria and Centurion areas.

    The Electric Plumber lives on repeat and referral business and we are very thankful to our clients who appreciate our timely, professional and quality workmanship and who keep on calling us back time and time again

    Our Mission

    To provide quality electrical and plumbing services to the South African Electrical and Plumbing code standards with integrity and professionalism .To understand and appreciate our client's needs and to provide the best service in our industry.

    Service areas
    Lynnwood Pretoria
    Address
    486 Lynburn road
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 theelectricplumber.co.za/lynnwood
    Legal disclosure

    Service provided by : The Electric Plumber

    Address : 486 Lynburn road

    Telephone : +27659925618

     

    E-Mail : info@theelectricplumber.co.za

    Reviews

    David Quuin David Quuin
    these guys are reliable and quick, thank you for the great service
    11 months ago
    Project date: July 2021
    freezoemaksman
    best electricians in Lynnwood they did generator installation, very neat and cleaned up afterwards
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: December 2020
    freezoemaksman
    this is the best team of electricians and plumbers in town I would recommend them for any plumbing or electrical job
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: July 2020
    Show all 18 reviews
