KB6 Projects (PTY)LTD
General Contractors in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews
    Qualified, Registered & Experienced Electricians, Plumbers, Builders, Electric Fencing, Gate Motors, Skilled & Neat Painters & Tilers, Guaranteed Weatherproofing, Smart Pavements & Tar Surfaces, Dry Walls, General Cleaning And General Maintenance -- This Is What The KB6 Crews Are Passionate About!!

    We Also Give Technical Advice On These & A Wide Range Of Other Issues So just Give Us A Call Today And Let's Talk. You Can Also WhatsApp On The Same Numbers Below...

    +27 62 590 6503

    +27 791 999 991

    kbprojects@gmx.com

    Services
    • Electrical
    • Plumbing
    • Painting
    • Paving
    • Electric Fencing
    • Gates & Gate Motors
    • Waterproofing
    • Tiling
    • Building
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    17 Kalnor Gardens, 3 Fife Street, Buccleuch
    2090 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-791999991 kb6projects.myfreesites.net
    Before the creation of KB6 Projects, Lloyd, founder and Director of KB6 Projects and his team amassed a great wealth of experience working for various reputable contracting and maintenance companies around the province of Gauteng, mostly Johannesburg and its environs. The idea of building a team of experienced artisans then came up – KB6 Projects was registered.

    Each client & needs are different thus our passion is driven by the need to be dynamic, listening to our clients & letting our work do the talking. We know that building a good reputation will grow our brand & creating relationships with our clients would help us in achieving that. We are committed to ensuring the highest standards possible on any given task and the KB6 Projects team is always expected to maintain the Standards, Quality & Professionalism..



