Before the creation of KB6 Projects, Lloyd, founder and Director of KB6 Projects and his team amassed a great wealth of experience working for various reputable contracting and maintenance companies around the province of Gauteng, mostly Johannesburg and its environs. The idea of building a team of experienced artisans then came up – KB6 Projects was registered.

Each client & needs are different thus our passion is driven by the need to be dynamic, listening to our clients & letting our work do the talking. We know that building a good reputation will grow our brand & creating relationships with our clients would help us in achieving that. We are committed to ensuring the highest standards possible on any given task and the KB6 Projects team is always expected to maintain the Standards, Quality & Professionalism..







