Our company, Bamboo Warehouse, is the leading supplier of bamboo products in Africa.

We supply (& install) a range of bamboo products such as:

Solid Bamboo Boards (2440 x 1220mm in a variety of thicknesses from veneer to 40mm thick) for counter tops, cabinetry, furniture, chopping/serving boards etcSolid Bamboo Flooring (10-15mm solid bamboo, Click and T&G)Bamboo Composite DeckingBamboo Fencing / Screens / Pergolas