Bamboo Warehouse
Eco-design in Johannesburg, South Africa
    Our company, Bamboo Warehouse, is the leading supplier of bamboo products in Africa.

    We supply (& install) a range of bamboo products such as:

    Solid Bamboo Boards (2440 x 1220mm in a variety of thicknesses from veneer to 40mm thick) for counter tops, cabinetry, furniture, chopping/serving boards etcSolid Bamboo Flooring (10-15mm solid bamboo, Click and T&G)Bamboo Composite DeckingBamboo Fencing / Screens / Pergolas

    Services
    Bamboo Flooring, Bamboo Decking, and Bamboo Countertops
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    unit 2 Harbour Park, Schooner Ave, laser park, honeydew
    2170 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-729375308 www.bamboowarehouse.co.za
