Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DBM Architects
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • DBM Architects
    DBM Architects
    DBM Architects
    +2
    Click to complete

    We build long term relationships with our clients by delivering good architectural solutions within budget and time constraints and by giving each project, regardless of its size the same special attention with personal involvement of management on all levels of project execution.

    Our service delivery objectives are:

    Understand Client Requirements | Creative Innovative Design | Meet Investment & Commercial Objectives | Deliver on time, within budget and to the highest standards of quality.

    As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to the principals of empowerment. We have entered into joint venture agreements with black owned companies and have established strong relationships in this regard and as far as possible do our internal procurement through B.E.E. suppliers.

    Services
    Architecture, Design, and Architects
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    55 Kingfisher Dr, C/o William Nicol Dr, Fourways, Sandton
    Architects Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-114675299 www.dbmarchitects.co.za
      Add SEO element