DSA Architects International is a leading architectural practice with a passion for creative Architectural Design, with offices in South Africa, the U.A.E. and Portugal. Our dynamic international design teams, have extensive experience in regional and international projects, and the ability to deliver landmark, signature projects from inception, to final handover of the completed project.The past 34 years has seen the practice progress in scale , scope and architectural expertise having designed and completed projects in 28 countries around the world, confirming DSA Architects International’s status as a global architectural practice.Global exposure to a broad spectrum of projects has developed our skills base to encompass numerous market sectors which include:Hospitality and Leisure (Business, Luxury and Resort Hotels)Mixed-Use Developments, Entertainment & Casino Complexes, Safari Lodges, Urban Housing & Luxury Residential Estates, Restoration & Refurbishment Projects, Commercial Developments, Retail Developments, Industrial Projects, Private Residences and Luxury Villas.

By applying an holistic approach to solving sustainability challenges, and understanding a client’s environmental objectives and operational requirements, we strategically evaluate : Sustainability, Building Performance, Operational Dynamics and Budget. Thereby developing clear, bespoke sustainable solutions. By employing the latest green building and energy efficiency standards, we are able to ensure overall best practice, utilising the guidance of rating systems as an integral part of the design process

"At DSA we believe that quality architecture, designed and delivered passionately with responsibility, contributes to a better environment"