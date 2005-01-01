DSA Architects International is a leading architectural practice with a passion for creative Architectural Design, with offices in South Africa, the U.A.E. and Portugal. Our dynamic international design teams, have extensive experience in regional and international projects, and the ability to deliver landmark, signature projects from inception, to final handover of the completed project.The past 34 years has seen the practice progress in scale , scope and architectural expertise having designed and completed projects in 28 countries around the world, confirming DSA Architects International’s status as a global architectural practice.Global exposure to a broad spectrum of projects has developed our skills base to encompass numerous market sectors which include:Hospitality and Leisure (Business, Luxury and Resort Hotels)Mixed-Use Developments, Entertainment & Casino Complexes, Safari Lodges, Urban Housing & Luxury Residential Estates, Restoration & Refurbishment Projects, Commercial Developments, Retail Developments, Industrial Projects, Private Residences and Luxury Villas.
By applying an holistic approach to solving sustainability challenges, and understanding a client’s environmental objectives and operational requirements, we strategically evaluate : Sustainability, Building Performance, Operational Dynamics and Budget. Thereby developing clear, bespoke sustainable solutions. By employing the latest green building and energy efficiency standards, we are able to ensure overall best practice, utilising the guidance of rating systems as an integral part of the design process
"At DSA we believe that quality architecture, designed and delivered passionately with responsibility, contributes to a better environment"
- 2019
- LUX Life Magazine Awards – Most Outstanding Architectural Practice in the UAE
- MEA Markets South African Business Awards
- • 2018 Best International Architects
- 2017 Belmond Eagle Island Lodge, Okavango Delta, Botswana
- Torres Rani Towers, Maputo, Mozambique
- • 2017 Africa Property Investment Awards (API) – Best Architectural Design
- • 2017 SAPOA Innovative Excellence Award Winner – International Developments
- 2016 Top Architect of the Year Award – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- • DSA selected as the No. 1 Architectural Consultant in the United Arab Emirates for 2016
- Park Hyatt Hotel, Cap Vermell, Mallorca
- • 2016 International Property Award – Best Hotel Architecture Spain
- Four Seasons, The Westcliff Johannesburg, South Africa
- • 2016 SAPOA Excellence Award – Winner Refurbishment Category
- Saraya Bandar Jissah, Muscat, Oman
- • 2015 International Property Awards
- The Oberoi Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- • 2014 SAPOA Excellence Award – Best International Development
- • 2014 World Travel Awards – Middle East’s Leading Luxury City Hotel
- • Best New Hotel by reader of Business Traveller Middle East
- The Horizon Towers, Maputo, Mozambique
- • 2013 Cityscape Awards Emerging Markets – Commercial and Mixed-Use Development
- One & Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- • 2012 SAPOA Excellence Award – Best Project Overall
- • 2012 SAPOA Excellence Award – Best International Development
- • 2011 International Hotel Awards – Best International Hotel
- • 2011 International Hotel Awards – Best Hotel Dubai
- Old Town Commercial Island, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (including The Palace – The Old Town)
- • 2011 World Travel Awards – Middle East’s Leading City Resort
- • 2010 SAPOA Excellence Award – Best International Development
- • 2010/2009 World Travel Awards – Dubai’s Leading City Resort
- • 2009 CNBC Arabian Property Awards – Best Hotel Arabia
- • 2009 CNBC Arabian Property Awards – Best Hotel Dubai
- • 2009 MEHEC Excellence in Hospitality Awards – Best Hotel Design of the Year
- Old Town Residential, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- • 2010 SAPOA Excellence Award – Best International Development
- Al Manzil Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- • 2009 Trip Advisor Business Popularity Index Award (rated by 20 million travellers around the world)
- Fairmont Zimbali Resort, Ballito, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa
- • 2010 World Travel Awards – Africa’s Leading Tourism Development Project
- • 2010 HICA Awards (Hotel Investment Conference Africa) – Best new Hotel development
- Maia Luxury Resort & Spa, Mahe, Seychelles
- • 2010 / 2008 World Travel Awards – Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Resort
- • 2007 SAPOA Excellence Award – Best International Development
- Indigo Bay Island Resort, Bazaruto Island, Moçambique
- • 2010 / 2008 World Travel Awards – Mozambique’s Leading Resort
- • 2009 Conde Nast’s Traveller – Top 10 Hotel Spa
- Madinat Jumeirah Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (incl. Al Qasr and Mina A’Salam Luxury Hotels)
- • 2007 / 2005 World Travel Awards – World’s Leading Family Luxury Resort
- • 2006 World Travel Awards – World’s Leading Conference Resort
- • 2011/ 2005 World Travel Awards – Middle East’s Leading Conference Resort
- • 2008 / 2006 / 2005 World Travel Awards – Middle East’s Leading Luxury Resort
- • 2009/ 2008 World Travel Awards – UAE’s Leading Resort
- • 2006 SAPOA Excellence Award – Best Project Overall
- • 2006 SAPOA Excellence Award – Best International Development
- • 2005 DEPA Middle East – Hotel of the Year
Address
-
Sandton Place, 68 Wierda Road East
2196 Sandton, South Africa
South Africa
+27-117791600 www.dsa-arch.com