MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd
Kitchen Manufacturers in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa
    • Khathu Popcorn & Coffee Bar, MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd Modern living room Wood-Plastic Composite Multicolored
    Khathu Popcorn & Coffee Bar, MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood Multicolored
    Khathu Popcorn & Coffee Bar, MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd Kitchen units Engineered Wood Multicolored
    +1
    Khathu Popcorn & Coffee Bar
    Project George, MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd Modern dressing room Wood Multicolored
    Project George
    Project Isabella, MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd
    Project Isabella, MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd
    Project Isabella, MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd MKD Magnificent Kitchen Designs (Pty)Ltd
    +2
    Project Isabella
    • We are designers and installers of the most beautiful and practical upmarket Kitchens and cupboards.
    • We offer the hard to find, world class creativity, exclusivity and quality to the niche market that you would expect from a professional design company.
    • With more than 30 years experience and our 100% after sales service record you can have peace of mind that you are in good hands.
    • We offer a 10 year Guarantee on our workmanship.


    Many of the materials and fittings that we use have a Lifetime Warranty and are considered as the best in the world.

    Become part of the MKD family and let us create something for you that would make you the envy of the town.

    • We mainly offer our services to Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, Sedgefield, Natures Valley and Wildernis, but we are not limited to those areas.
    • We also have a very successful Showroom in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.


    Services
    • Kitchen renovations
    • Designer Kitchens
    • Bespoke cabinetry
    • Kitchen remodelling
    • Kitchen Contractors
    • Walk-in-Closets
    • Bars
    • Bedroom cupboards
    • Wine Cellars
    • Vanities
    • Studies
    Service areas
    • Plettenberg Bay
    • Knysna
    • Sedgefield
    • Natures Valley
    • South Africa
    Address
    3 High Street
    6300 Plettenberg Bay, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-837301351 www.mkdstudio.co.za
