Simon Lapinski Landscapes And Gardens
Landscape Designers in Cape Town, South Africa
    • Simon Lapinski Landscapes And Gardens offers a complete landscape service from initial consultation, design development to the physical installation of client approved proposals.

    We strive to create unique environments, designing beautiful exterior spaces that correspond with our clients aesthetic and practical aspirations, reflecting and adding value to their home.

    Services
    Landscape design and build
    Service areas
    • Helderberg
    • Cape Town, South Africa
    Address
    No.24 Olive Grove, Yellowood Close, Rome Glen, Somerset West
    7130 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-714341611
