Famewalk Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Polokwane, South Africa
    • Home Renovation, Famewalk Interiors Famewalk Interiors Kitchen
    Home Renovation, Famewalk Interiors Famewalk Interiors Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
    Home Renovation, Famewalk Interiors Famewalk Interiors Kitchen
    +4
    Home Renovation
    Cover Photo, Famewalk Interiors Famewalk Interiors
    Cover Photo
    Rendering, Famewalk Interiors Famewalk Interiors Study/office Yellow
    Rendering, Famewalk Interiors Famewalk Interiors Study/office
    Rendering

    We create interior spaces that speak to the soul. Working within your budget, together we come up with ways to bring your imagination/dreams to life. We advocate for you and ensure that the design process is smooth, transparent and dreamy as possible. We bring international design standards to your space. Although our main focus in on residential design, we do love some commercial and hospitality spaces too - and luckily they love us back :-)

    Do contact us for your transformation

    Services
    • Interior Design & Decor -     Color consultation
    • Floor Planning & Room Concept Design -     Finishes (flooring
    • ceiling
    • wall finish
    • cabinetry
    • paint
    • etc.. )— Furnish (Furniture design/supply
    • upholstery
    • decor
    • drapery
    • fittings
    • etc..) -     Property Staging for Marketing/Sales Purposes— Shop Fittings
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    Polokwane and South Africa
    Address
    146 Outspan Drive, Bendor
    0699 Polokwane, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-832141601 www.famewalk.co.za
