Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Haji Construction
Home Builders in Krugersdorp, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We are a home construction company specializing mainly in home finishes as well as property maintenance. Our team is led by a young Civil Engineer who is experienced in major structural works to give you assurance that your work will be executed with required quality, On time and within budget.

    Services
    • Concrete works
    • Brick laying
    • Plastering
    • Tiling
    • Painting
    • Carpentry and Wall coverings
    Service areas
    Gauteng, Krugersdorp, and South Africa
    Address
    17 Pine Grove
    1739 Krugersdorp, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-646849698 Www.hajiconstruction.co.za
      Add SEO element