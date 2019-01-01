Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hbc waterproofing (Pty)Ltd.
Roofers in Cape Town, South Africa
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Waterproofing
  • Leak repairs Rising damp Under-tile waterproofing Retaining walls Roofing Damp proofing Joint sealing Re-sheeting Weather facing wall treatments Flat roof heat fused systems (Torch-on waterproofing)

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Torch-On Waterproofing, Hbc waterproofing (Pty)Ltd. Hbc waterproofing (Pty)Ltd.
    Torch-On Waterproofing, Hbc waterproofing (Pty)Ltd. Hbc waterproofing (Pty)Ltd.
    Torch-On Waterproofing, Hbc waterproofing (Pty)Ltd. Hbc waterproofing (Pty)Ltd.
    Torch-On Waterproofing

    HBC waterproofing (Pty) Ltd is a South African waterproofing company based in Cape Town, with experience that is spread over several years – offering industrial, commercial and residential waterproofing services in Cape Town. Our experience includes just about any conceivable waterproofing contract from shopping malls, warehouses, factories, dams, silos and residential homes.HBC Waterproofing aim is to be the leaders in providing affordable timeously satisfactory services to everyone in the building industry. 

    Service areas
    • Western Cape province
    • Cape Town, South Africa
    Company awards
    https://business.homeimprovement4u.co.za/badges/most-popular/2019/#
    Address
    4 palermo, Cambelton Crescent, Parklands
    7441 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-608315256 www.hbcwaterproofing.co.za
      Add SEO element