Design 11 is a young, fun and creative company constantly pushing the boundaries in design, especially with the use of laser cutting. From practical to a decorative application, its products are beautifully creative and easy to apply. The company’s passion lies in creating new and interesting products every day. The brand has a special knack for bringing out the expressive quality of steel, making it simultaneously organic yet very durable. Craftsmanship is key and their finishes are beautifully wrought.

Services Design, manufacture, and installations Service areas South Africa Address 8 henry vos close

7140 Strand

South Africa

+27-218512035 www.design11.co.za