Design 11 is a young, fun and creative company constantly pushing the boundaries in design, especially with the use of laser cutting. From practical to a decorative application, its products are beautifully creative and easy to apply. The company’s passion lies in creating new and interesting products every day. The brand has a special knack for bringing out the expressive quality of steel, making it simultaneously organic yet very durable. Craftsmanship is key and their finishes are beautifully wrought.
- Services
- Design, manufacture, and installations
- Service areas
- South Africa
- Address
-
8 henry vos close
7140 Strand
South Africa
+27-218512035 www.design11.co.za