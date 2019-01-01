Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
LaForma SA
Furniture & Accessories in Sandton, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium


    • LaForma SA - Founded in Barcelona in 1982, LaForma have been striving for a solid interaction & co-operation between industry professionals in the furniture industry. Our team is made up of a group of dynamic & dedicated business professionals, constantly looking for innovative solutions. We are expanding rapidly internationally. Our leading objective in South Africa is to offer a complete furnishings solution as well as a fast & reliable service with a focus on design, quality, improvement & sustainability.


    Services
    Supplyfurniture and furniture supplier
    Service areas
    • Countrywide
    • Sandton, South Africa
    Company awards
    • 1) Tafelburg: Best new furniture range
    • 2) Decorex 2019—Certificate of excellence
    Address
    14 Kramer Road Kramerville
    2090 Sandton, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-825535096 www.laforma.co.za
      Add SEO element