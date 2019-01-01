LaForma SA - Founded in Barcelona in 1982, LaForma have been striving for a solid interaction & co-operation between industry professionals in the furniture industry. Our team is made up of a group of dynamic & dedicated business professionals, constantly looking for innovative solutions. We are expanding rapidly internationally. Our leading objective in South Africa is to offer a complete furnishings solution as well as a fast & reliable service with a focus on design, quality, improvement & sustainability.
- Services
- Supplyfurniture and furniture supplier
- Service areas
- Countrywide
- Sandton, South Africa
- Company awards
- 1) Tafelburg: Best new furniture range
- 2) Decorex 2019—Certificate of excellence
- Address
-
14 Kramer Road Kramerville
2090 Sandton, South Africa
South Africa
+27-825535096 www.laforma.co.za