HBC waterproofing (Pty) Ltd is a South African waterproofing company based in Cape Town, with experience that is spread over several years – offering industrial, commercial and residential waterproofing services in Cape Town. Our experience includes just about any conceivable waterproofing contract from shopping malls, warehouses, factories, dams, silos and residential homes.

As a premium roofing and waterproofing company, we strive to provide quality services that last for years to come.

We guarantee the completion of all projects within the given time frame and to resolve any roofing and waterproofing problems that you might have.

Our qualified technicians have been providing residential and commercial waterproofing in the Western Cape for years. We know that all waterproofing projects require a high level of expertise, innovative solutions and attention to detail. Our technicians focus on the root of the problems so as to achieve the highest quality repair / installation possible.

Our commitment to continual improvement and development enables us to offer effective and economical solutions of a wide range of structural problems affecting properties from domestic dwellings to commercial buildings, and public sector structures. We are continually upgrading equipment and improving methods and techniques of repair and waterproofing.

Our work is backed by an industry leading 10 year guarantee



