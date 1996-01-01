Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Feng Shui, the energy connection
Feng Shui in Durban, South Africa
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Feng shui tips for childrens bedrooms, Feng Shui, the energy connection Feng Shui, the energy connection
    Feng shui tips for childrens bedrooms
    feng shui tips for the dining room, Feng Shui, the energy connection Feng Shui, the energy connection
    feng shui tips for the dining room
    tips for bathrooms and toilets , Feng Shui, the energy connection Feng Shui, the energy connection
    tips for bathrooms and toilets
    Feng shui tips for the kitchen, Feng Shui, the energy connection Feng Shui, the energy connection
    Feng shui tips for the kitchen
    Feng shui tips for the kitchen, Feng Shui, the energy connection Feng Shui, the energy connection
    Feng shui tips for the kitchen, Feng Shui, the energy connection Feng Shui, the energy connection
    Feng shui tips for the kitchen, Feng Shui, the energy connection Feng Shui, the energy connection
    Feng shui tips for the kitchen
    feng shui Tips for a peaceful bedroom and getting a good sleep , Feng Shui, the energy connection Feng Shui, the energy connection
    feng shui Tips for a peaceful bedroom and getting a good sleep

    Debbie Fox is the sole practitioner in the Feng Shui practice Feng shui, the energy connection

    the practice was started in 1996.

    Feng Shui is a discipline that encompasses all aspects to do with buildings and people, and how people function in those buildings. do they do well, thrive and prosper or do they struggle in all aspects of their lives because the building, surroundings and other influences are not supporting them?

    Feng shui is used to assess buildings, the environment and the people living in the buildings to ascertain what will bring good fortune to them for them to thrive and prosper in all aspects of life: health, wealth and relationships

    Services
    • geopathic stress assessment
    • feng shui
    Service areas
    • anywhere in the world
    • as i can work remotely as well as travel to any destination.
    • Durban
    • South Africa
    Address
    Richmond Avenue, kloof
    3610 Durban, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-826780976 www.bodyandmind.co.za/therapist.php?id=385
    Legal disclosure

    Debbie Fox, studied Feng Shui through various wonderful teachers, learning many traditions of Feng shui, such as The Black Hat Tantric Sect School, Form School, Compass School, 8 Mansions and The Flying Stars schools.

    she also learned how to detect geopathic stress which is a generic term for energies from the earth and man made energies, such as EMF's (Wi-Fi) that are detrimental to the humans. and to offer suggestions on how to reduce their negative effect on humans and animals.

    all the above learning has helped Debbie to assist her clients, from CEO's in charge of large companies to householders , to balance their environments so that staff perform better families are happier and healthier and to bring harmony and good fortune to their lives.

    simple changes in a home or office can often bring huge differences in the lives of the people who occupy these spaces.

    Feng Shui is about channeling the good fortune into a building, ensuring the interior is human friendly, free of elements that make the occupants uncomfortable or sick, and conducive to health happiness, so that the people who live or work there can be happier and more contented and have good fortune

      Add SEO element