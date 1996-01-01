Legal disclosure

Debbie Fox, studied Feng Shui through various wonderful teachers, learning many traditions of Feng shui, such as The Black Hat Tantric Sect School, Form School, Compass School, 8 Mansions and The Flying Stars schools.

she also learned how to detect geopathic stress which is a generic term for energies from the earth and man made energies, such as EMF's (Wi-Fi) that are detrimental to the humans. and to offer suggestions on how to reduce their negative effect on humans and animals.

all the above learning has helped Debbie to assist her clients, from CEO's in charge of large companies to householders , to balance their environments so that staff perform better families are happier and healthier and to bring harmony and good fortune to their lives.

simple changes in a home or office can often bring huge differences in the lives of the people who occupy these spaces.

Feng Shui is about channeling the good fortune into a building, ensuring the interior is human friendly, free of elements that make the occupants uncomfortable or sick, and conducive to health happiness, so that the people who live or work there can be happier and more contented and have good fortune