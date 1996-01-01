Debbie Fox is the sole practitioner in the Feng Shui practice Feng shui, the energy connection
the practice was started in 1996.
Feng Shui is a discipline that encompasses all aspects to do with buildings and people, and how people function in those buildings. do they do well, thrive and prosper or do they struggle in all aspects of their lives because the building, surroundings and other influences are not supporting them?
Feng shui is used to assess buildings, the environment and the people living in the buildings to ascertain what will bring good fortune to them for them to thrive and prosper in all aspects of life: health, wealth and relationships
Debbie Fox, studied Feng Shui through various wonderful teachers, learning many traditions of Feng shui, such as The Black Hat Tantric Sect School, Form School, Compass School, 8 Mansions and The Flying Stars schools.
she also learned how to detect geopathic stress which is a generic term for energies from the earth and man made energies, such as EMF's (Wi-Fi) that are detrimental to the humans. and to offer suggestions on how to reduce their negative effect on humans and animals.
all the above learning has helped Debbie to assist her clients, from CEO's in charge of large companies to householders , to balance their environments so that staff perform better families are happier and healthier and to bring harmony and good fortune to their lives.
simple changes in a home or office can often bring huge differences in the lives of the people who occupy these spaces.
Feng Shui is about channeling the good fortune into a building, ensuring the interior is human friendly, free of elements that make the occupants uncomfortable or sick, and conducive to health happiness, so that the people who live or work there can be happier and more contented and have good fortune