Helderberg Solar Energy
Solar Energy Contractors in Cape Town, South Africa
Reviews (0)
    Helderberg Solar Energy is a company that specialises in lowering the cost of energy for commercial and residential applications by using the latest innovations in "green technology". We supply and install Photovoltaic (PV) Systems , Wind Turbines, Low Energy Lighting (eg .LED) Solar Geezers, Heat Pumps, Solar Borehole Pumps, Solar Gate Control and Solar Security Systems (CCTC & Perimeter Sensors).

    Helderberg Solar Energy value our customers and is proud to stand out as a pioneer in the renewable energy industry as far as technical knowledge, after-sales service and maintenance is concerned

    Services
    • Photovoltaic (PV) Systems
    • (eg .LED) Solar Geezers
    • Heat Pumps
    • Solar Gate Control and Solar Security Systems (CCTC & Perimeter Sensors).
    • Low Energy Lighting
    Service areas
    National, Cape Town, and South Africa
    Company awards
    Green Card
    Address
    Olienhout Street, Gordons Bay,
    7140 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-635867460 www.offgridsolarpvsystems.com
