Helderberg Solar Energy is a company that specialises in lowering the cost of energy for commercial and residential applications by using the latest innovations in "green technology". We supply and install Photovoltaic (PV) Systems , Wind Turbines, Low Energy Lighting (eg .LED) Solar Geezers, Heat Pumps, Solar Borehole Pumps, Solar Gate Control and Solar Security Systems (CCTC & Perimeter Sensors).

Helderberg Solar Energy value our customers and is proud to stand out as a pioneer in the renewable energy industry as far as technical knowledge, after-sales service and maintenance is concerned