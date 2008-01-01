Studio Altini architects are a South African based architecture practice. We are not interested in stylistic architecture but evaluating each project in an individual way.

Our projects are influenced by the changing face of technology, sustainability and a mission to simplify life with honest responsible architecture.

We are able to undertake projects from large scale urban developments to small homes. Every project is approached with a unique perspective according to the individual criteria for each specific locality, user, client and outcome. We undertake projects internationally with the same vigor and commitment to context.

Studio Altini Architects also offers a turnkey building solution. We have a dynamic team of engineers, property developers, and builders.



