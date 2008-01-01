Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Baltimore, STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS Multi-Family house
    The Baltimore, STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS Multi-Family house
    The Baltimore, STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS Multi-Family house
    +5
    The Baltimore
    HOUSE DD, STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS Single family home
    HOUSE DD, STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS Single family home
    HOUSE DD, STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS Single family home
    +2
    HOUSE DD
    HARCUS HOUSE, STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS Single family home
    HARCUS HOUSE, STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS Single family home
    HARCUS HOUSE, STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS STUDIO ALTINI ARCHITECTS Single family home
    +1
    HARCUS HOUSE

    Studio Altini architects are a South African based architecture practice.  We are not interested in stylistic architecture but evaluating each project in an individual way.

    ​​

    Our projects are influenced by the changing face of technology, sustainability and a mission to simplify life with honest responsible architecture. 

    We are able to undertake projects from large scale urban developments to small homes.  Every project is approached with a unique perspective according to the individual criteria for each specific locality, user, client and outcome. We undertake projects internationally with the same vigor and commitment to context. 

    Studio Altini Architects also offers a turnkey building solution. We have a dynamic team of engineers, property developers, and builders.


    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior design
    • Space planning
    • developer
    • green building professional
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Company awards
    • Leading Architecture and Design Magazine—Little Eden Chapel
    • Home Channel—Lafarge Art of Concrete—Harcus House
    • Homeowner Magazine—Feature House—House Tollmache
    Address
    47a Harcus Road Bedfordview
    2008 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-823208937 studioaltiniarchitects.com
      Add SEO element