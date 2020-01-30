We are a dependable locally owned Plumbing company and we are based in Somerset West, servicing the greater Helderberg including Somerset West, Gordons Bay, Stellenbosch and Strand. We specialise in Bathroom and Kitchen Renovations and Alterations, Geyser installations and repairs, new installations of points as well as general Plumbing maintenance. Any Plumbing project from minor maintenance to complete renovations or installations, PlumbGro will help you and set you up with the right guy for the job, we use a team of qualified and experienced plumbers, we can provide you with a solution, from a plumbing related problem to the design and creation of a new bathroom or kitchen. Our hand-picked tradespeople are able to undertake complete or part refurbishments, specialists in their trades to provide you with an exclusive finish, we also believe that not only should our plumbers be knowledgeable in plumbing but also have excellent customer service skills. We offer our clients competitive rates with remarkable service and standard, we can ensure you of excellent workmanship and attention to detail.

