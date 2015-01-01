Alive Architecture operates nationwide and is currently developing numerous high-end residential projects. Our latest commercial projects include clients such as South Point Management Services, Readam SA, World Wildlife Fund SA (WWF), SomResi, Nandos Feitoria and Nandos to name a few.
We strive to produce sustainable architecture, meticulously designed and executed to our clients specific requirements.
Alive Architecture is a hands-on operation. Simon and Pieter-Ernst - are personally involved every step of the way - from client liaison and briefings, through to design and structured layouts, council and full working drawings, to site administration and final hand-over.
Alive Architecture is registered with the South African Council for the Architectural Profession (SACAP).
Alive has a Level 2 B-BBEE certification in partnership with Ntsika Architects called Alive Collaborative.
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and South Africa
- Company awards
- 2015/2016 AfriSam-SAIA
- Address
-
Shop 110 Design Quarter Shopping Centre Fourways
2052 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-823000515 www.alive-architecture.co.za