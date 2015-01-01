Your browser is out-of-date.

alive architecture
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
    • Randlords , alive architecture alive architecture Commercial spaces
    Randlords , alive architecture alive architecture Commercial spaces Wood Black
    Randlords , alive architecture alive architecture Commercial spaces
    +2
    Randlords
    wwf braamfontein , alive architecture alive architecture Commercial spaces Bricks Multicolored
    wwf braamfontein , alive architecture alive architecture Commercial spaces Bricks Black
    wwf braamfontein , alive architecture alive architecture Commercial spaces Bricks Brown
    +3
    wwf braamfontein

    Alive Architecture operates nationwide and is currently developing numerous high-end residential projects. Our latest commercial projects include clients such as South Point Management Services, Readam SA, World Wildlife Fund SA (WWF), SomResi, Nandos Feitoria and Nandos to name a few.

    We strive to produce sustainable architecture, meticulously designed and executed to our clients specific requirements.

    Alive Architecture is a hands-on operation. Simon and Pieter-Ernst - are personally involved every step of the way - from client liaison and briefings, through to design and structured layouts, council and full working drawings, to site administration and final hand-over.

    Alive Architecture is registered with the South African Council for the Architectural Profession (SACAP).

    Alive has a Level 2 B-BBEE certification in partnership with Ntsika Architects called Alive Collaborative.

    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Company awards
    2015/2016 AfriSam-SAIA
    Address
    Shop 110 Design Quarter Shopping Centre Fourways
    2052 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-823000515 www.alive-architecture.co.za
