Chapel Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town, South Africa
    • Afrogem

    Human experience is a very valuable commodity,

    We believe that interiors today need to create these immersive experiences, engage their users , evoke emotion and leave their inhabitants with resonant memories.

    We focus in creating a harmony and balancy space through seamless communication and engagement across the multiple platforms of physical environment, visual media m advertising and the arts.

    The space revolves around the client: all aspects are directed at the client and towards being able to satisfy their needs with the ease and speed.

    We are mindful about detail and which materials we use and how they're piece together. We believe it says a lot about you as a brand and can build trust. As Mies van der Rohe said : "God is in detail."


    Services
    Interior Design and Furniture
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    Francis Street
    7925 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-726889239
