CHL Dream Living
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Johannesburg, South Africa
    At C.H.L Dream Living, your kitchen & bathroom are built and installed by qualified cabinet makers and only certified tradespeople. Over the years, this has earned us the reputation of providing superior quality kitchens, bathroom and home renovations across Gauteng, designed to suit each customer’s individual lifestyle. It is also why we are the kitchen designer and builder of choice for many top tier new home builders in Gauteng.

    Services
    • Kitchen Renovations
    • Bathroom renovations
    • Plumbing and Electrical
    • Home Painters
    Service areas
    Johannesburg, South Africa
    Address
    55A Abatross Fourways
    2055 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-812597148 www.chldreamliving.com
