Meik Architects
Architects in Sandton, South Africa
    • Joubert Residence, Meik Architects Meik Architects Country house
    Joubert Residence, Meik Architects Meik Architects Patios
    Joubert Residence, Meik Architects Meik Architects Built-in kitchens
    Joubert Residence
    Bikitsha Residence, Meik Architects Meik Architects Country house
    Bikitsha Residence, Meik Architects Meik Architects Country house
    Bikitsha Residence, Meik Architects Meik Architects Country house
    Bikitsha Residence
    Mesquita Residence, Meik Architects Meik Architects Single family home
    Mesquita Residence, Meik Architects Meik Architects Built-in kitchens
    Mesquita Residence, Meik Architects Meik Architects Patios
    Mesquita Residence

    We are architects in Johannesburg who offer design, documentation and on site management of bespoke homes. We offer individual attention, detailed documentation, a cost estimate and will assist you to co-ordinate and procure all your finishes through our suppier network. We'll even assit you to choose your stand if you are not sure. We ant to take you fro dream to dream home and willa dvise and guide you all the way. If you prefer a Turnkey service we can assist you too.

    Check out our website for resources to assit you plan your build. http://meik.co.za/resources/

    Or check out or blog for info on a number of topics http://meik.co.za/blog/


    Services
    • Strategy
    • Design
    • Blue Prints
    • Interior Design
    • On Site Service
    • Special Marketing Offer for Property Developers
    Service areas
    Sandton and South Africa
    Address
    Nkuru Rd West
    2191 Sandton, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-828091970 www.meik.co.za
