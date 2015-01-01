Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Starfield Architects
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • George Housing Development, Starfield Architects Starfield Architects
    George Housing Development, Starfield Architects Starfield Architects
    George Housing Development, Starfield Architects Starfield Architects
    +7
    George Housing Development

    Starfield Architects specializes in unique, crafted and bespoke solutions at every possible scale for your next home or home office. We understand the needs of our clients, and create our designs out of the belief that every single one of our clients requires a place uniquely personal to their own needs and wants. Our prefab homes are designed to seamlessly integrate either into your existing property, or on an undeveloped parcel of land you may want to transform into a beautiful home!

    Services
    • design
    • Prefab home design
    • Interior Design
    • Rennovations
    • Alterations
    • Architectural
    • Architectural drafting & measuring
    • Council liasing
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Randburg
    • Johannesburg Central
    • Melville
    • Linden
    • Blairgowrie
    • Johannesburg, South Africa
    Company awards
    Corobrik Regional Award Winner 2015, Corobrik National Award Finalist 2016
    Address
    50 Kessel Street, Fairlands
    2170 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-824576292 starfieldarchitects.com
      Add SEO element