Starfield Architects specializes in unique, crafted and bespoke solutions at every possible scale for your next home or home office. We understand the needs of our clients, and create our designs out of the belief that every single one of our clients requires a place uniquely personal to their own needs and wants. Our prefab homes are designed to seamlessly integrate either into your existing property, or on an undeveloped parcel of land you may want to transform into a beautiful home!
- Services
- design
- Prefab home design
- Interior Design
- Rennovations
- Alterations
- Architectural
- Architectural drafting & measuring
- Council liasing
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Randburg
- Johannesburg Central
- Melville
- Linden
- Blairgowrie
- Johannesburg, South Africa
- Company awards
- Corobrik Regional Award Winner 2015, Corobrik National Award Finalist 2016
- Address
-
50 Kessel Street, Fairlands
2170 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-824576292 starfieldarchitects.com