Our company Garage Door Repairs Centurion is a family owned business that prides itself in delivering the best service and standard to the Centurion, Pretoria and Gauteng area..
We help homeowners understand how their garage door and garage door motors function to better assess the problem and solve it on the spot. We answer any questions our customers might have in whatever situation they might be regarding their garage door issue.
- Services
- Garage door spring repairs & tensioning
- Cable repairs & replacements
- Rollers wheel replacements
- Alignment of garage doors
- Garage door goes off-track
- Replacing of Worn pulley wheels
- Overall Garage door maintenance
- New garage door installations
- Installations of new Garage door motors
- Industrial roller shutter door repairs
- Roll up
- sectional & tilt-up garage door services
- Chromadek & wooden garage doors
- Show all 13 services
- Service areas
- Centurion
- Pretoria
- Gauteng province
- Centurion, South Africa
- Address
-
1054 Frederik Ave, Eldoraigne
0157 Centurion, South Africa
South Africa
+27-871520326 www.garage-door-repairs-centurion.co.za