WDI Draughting Services
Architects in Cape Town, WC
    Fresnay Project
    De Beer, WDI Draughting Services WDI Draughting Services
    De Beer, WDI Draughting Services WDI Draughting Services
    De Beer, WDI Draughting Services WDI Draughting Services
    De Beer

    Description

    For all your draughting needs

    - Data capturing for new architectural developments

    - New development layouts and architectural draughting

    - Quantity surveying (Civil or building)

    - Extentions to existing

    - Asbuild measuring and plans.

    - Electrical layouts on plans

    - Office layouts

    - 3D plans

    - Swimming pools

    - Thatch roofs

    - Mechanical Draughting ( structural, platework, pipework, site layouts and general arrangements.

      Boiler, ancillary equipment such as conveyor 900 0s, grit collectors and stokers experience available.

    - Electrical Draughting

    - Steel structures & quantities (Mining equipment, workshops reverse engineering, product design, conveyors, screens)

    - Detail drawings

    - Kitchen layouts

    - We like to cover all your draughting needs and will do our best to assist you with what you need.

    -Etc

    Please feel free to have a look at our portfolio using the following links:

        https://www.houzz.com/projects/2311221/de-beer-yzerfontein

        https://www.houzz.com/projects/2906143/steele-pringle-bay

        https://www.houzz.com/projects/2714830/mostert-greenhouse

    Warm Regards                                                                                  

    Wynand Düring

    Cell / WhatsApp: 083 247 4144

    Email address: wynandd@wdi.co.za

    Website: www.wdi.co.za

    Regards

    Wynand Düring

    WDI Draughting Services

    Services
    • Electrical Draughting
    • Mechanical Draughting
    • Architectural
    • Quantity Surveying on Civil and Architectural
    • Office Layouts
    • Factory Layouts
    • Steel Design and Quantities
    • Civil Engineering design and Draughting
    • 3D Draughting and Rendering
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    7441 Cape Town, WC
    South Africa
    +27-0832474144 www.wdi.co.za
