Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Shock Kulture Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Boksburg, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Our services are truly one of a kind. We help our clients turn their dream spaces into reality. We provide various services all in one call, we offer services from building, to electricians and plumbers as well as architectural services, how can we forget to mention interior designing and ever need in between you can imagine to make your dreams come alive. Our team of experts in their fields who have great prior experience Nd countless beyond satisfied clients are always readily available to provide you with exceptional services.

    Services
    • Interior designing
    • interior landscaping
    • architectural design
    • building
    • plumbing
    • electrician
    • built in
    • aluminum and glass
    • etc.
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • Gauteng from the east to the west and north to the south Rands of Johannesburg
    • Boksburg, South Africa
    Company awards
    All our employees are certified professionals.
    Address
    Boksburg east rand
    1459 Boksburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-617210558 shockkultureinteriors.business.site/?m=true
      Add SEO element