KalCon
General Contractors in Cape Town, South Africa
    Naked Coffee, Seapoint

    KalCon has over 25 years' experience in construction project management, as well as building residential, schools, retail and office spaces.We provide service of the highest quality, by working smartly and efficiently while keeping the lines of communication clear and concise.We specialise in kitchen and bathroom revamps, building alterations, tenant fit-outs, shopfitting, as well as repairs and maintenance of buildings.  Our team caters to each project’s specific needs to ensure excellence and client satisfaction.We believe in building — and maintaining — relationships.  For more information, get in touch today.﻿

    Services
    • General construction
    • Renovations
    • Alterations and Additions
    • Shopfitting
    • Property repairs and maintenance
    • Project Management
    • New home construction
    • Bathroom and Kitchen remodelling
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    7806 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-794354241 www.kalcon.co.za
