JBN Design Services is a multifaceted, full-service organization with a well-established local presence. With offices in Umhlanga, Durban, our company has successfully completed various projects throughout KZN.

Our specialty is architectural buliding plans for new homes, and additions or alterations to existing homes.

We develop 3D rendered models of the proposed project, helping our clients fully visualise the building before even laying a brick, which ultimately saves our customers money in the long run. Our Ultimate goal is to satisfy our customers every need so as to help make their dream homes come to life.

Whether you are aletring existing plans or building from new, we do it all.







