JBN Design Services
Architects in Durban, South Africa
    Projects that we have worked on

    JBN Design Services is a multifaceted, full-service organization with a well-established local presence. With offices in Umhlanga, Durban, our company has successfully completed various projects throughout KZN.

    Our specialty is architectural buliding plans for new homes, and additions or alterations to existing homes.

    We develop 3D rendered models of the proposed project, helping our clients fully visualise the building before even laying a brick, which ultimately saves our customers money in the long run. Our Ultimate goal is to satisfy our customers every need so as to help make their dream homes come to life.

    Whether you are aletring existing plans or building from new, we do it all.



    Services
    • Our services include: Design & plans for new homes
    • offices & developments. Basic Additions & alterations to your existing home.Updating of existing plans for approval.Altering a building that is older than 60 years which needs AMAFA permission for new plans.3D Rendering model of proposed project.
    • Architectural buliding plans for new homes
    • and additions or alterations to existing homes.
    • Develop 3D rendered models
    Service areas
    • Durban and surrounding Areas
    • from Hillcrest to Ballito
    • Durban
    • South Africa
    Address
    Unit 1-14 Sedgewick Circle, Mount Edgecombe
    4300 Durban, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-832266044 www.jbndesigns.co.za
