Manhattan Construction Projects
Home Builders in Midrand, South Africa
    Garden Cottages, New Home Builds, and Garages
    • Gauteng
    • Midrand, South Africa
    139 seventh rd,carlsward
    1687 Midrand, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-724677988 www.manhattanprojects.co.za
    We are a medium family business that has been in the construction industry for 40 years we have a very good personal relationship with all our customers as we know how home renovation and building can be stressful at times. We excel at best service and top quality when building, we take pride in the finished product with our customers

