Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design
Landscape Designers in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Caley Lane, Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design
    Caley Lane, Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design
    Caley Lane, Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design
    Caley Lane
    Saddlebrook, Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design
    Saddlebrook
    Sundowner, Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design
    Sundowner, Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design
    Sundowner, Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design
    Sundowner
    Blair Atholl Estate, Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design
    Blair Atholl Estate
    Carmen Place, Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design
    Carmen Place, Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design Mind Garden and Soul Landscape Design
    Carmen Place

    I design and create contemporary spaces that are not only beautiful but functional and individual to your lifestyle. I want to make sure that each garden/ space gets the attention it deserves so I only take on a limited number of projects at a time ... quality, craftsmanship and creating something enduring is important to me.

    Services
    • Landscape Design & Installations
    • Garden Consultations
    Service areas
    Northern Suburbs, Johannesburg, and South Africa
    Address
    2152 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-824001420
      Add SEO element