We are a contemporary Architectural Firm based in the Scenic Overberg. Our main focus areas, including but not limited to are Baardscheerdersbosch, Gansbaai, Hermanus and Stanford. We campaign in bridging the gap between vision and construction in a sustainable, cost effective manner whilst keeping up with current trends, materials and new technologies. At Prinsloo Architectural Design Studio we facilitate a full range of Architectural Services ranging from concept design to documentation, procurement, construction supervision and obtaining legislation for buildings with invalid plans.