PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio
Architects in Hermanus, South Africa
    • Proposed new Facade for Local Commercial Building, PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio Commercial spaces
    Proposed new Facade for Local Commercial Building
    Proposed new Holiday House, PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio Single family home
    Proposed new Holiday House, PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio Single family home
    Proposed new Holiday House
    Proposed new Shopfront for Local Business, PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio Commercial spaces
    Proposed new Shopfront for Local Business
    House du Toit, Gansbaai, Western Cape, PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio
    House du Toit, Gansbaai, Western Cape, PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio
    House du Toit, Gansbaai, Western Cape
    House Nel, Stanford, Western Cape, PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio
    House Nel, Stanford, Western Cape, PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio
    House Nel, Stanford, Western Cape, PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio PrinsARCH | Architectural Studio
    +1
    House Nel, Stanford, Western Cape

    We are a contemporary Architectural Firm based in the Scenic Overberg. Our main focus areas, including but not limited to are Baardscheerdersbosch, Gansbaai, Hermanus and Stanford. We campaign in bridging the gap between vision and construction in a sustainable, cost effective manner whilst keeping up with current trends, materials and new technologies. At Prinsloo Architectural Design Studio we facilitate a full range of Architectural Services ranging from concept design to documentation, procurement, construction supervision and obtaining legislation for buildings with invalid plans.

    Services
    • Professional Consultation
    • Concept Development
    • Additions and Alterations
    • Contract Management
    • Renewal of Obsolete Plans
    • Council Approvals
    • Full Architectural Service
    Service areas
    • Overstrand
    • Hermanus
    • Gansbaai
    • South Africa
    Address
    7 Magnolia Steet
    7200 Hermanus, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-733372875 prinsarch.co.za
