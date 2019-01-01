At SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance, we offer our clients uniquely superior and guaranteed products and services as a leading player in the Waterproofing and Property Maintenance industries, we have a qualified and experienced workforce, commitment to our guarantees and we believe in upholding reliability, openness and professionalism when dealing with our customers and staff.





We have 15 years experience in the industry of applying Liquid Rubber Waterproofing Systems and Property Maintenance. Roofing is our Heritage and Quality is our Tradition!





We offer free quotations in Gauteng and should you still be uncertain about something and wish to discuss it further please do not hesitate to contact us at any time and we will gladly assist you or we can set up an appointment to come and see you personally.





Our Primary field of expertise that we specialise in is Roof/Wall/Floor Liquid Rubber Waterproofing Systems, Leaking Roofs and Maintenance Roof/Wall/Floor Coatings.





Additional services we undertake include but are not limited to:

* Ridge, Valley, Flashings & Parapet Wall Waterproofing

* Small to Large Scale Property Maintenance, Renovations and Restorations

* Small to Large Scale Interior & Exterior Painting

* Ceiling Repairs due to Roof Leak Damage

* Fascia & Barge Boards Fitment/Replacement

* Gutter Repairs & Waterproof Linings

* Tiling, Paving & Concrete Slabs

* Wood Work, Steel Work & Brick Work

* Building, Plastering, Partitioning and Rhinolite