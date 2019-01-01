Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd
Roofers in Kempton Park, South Africa
Overview 12Projects (12) 2Offers (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Roof Waterproofing
  • Liquid Rubber Waterproofing Systems
  • Property Maintenance
  • Painting Services
  • Roof Leak Repairs
  • Roof Maintenance Coatings
  • Damp Proofing
  • Flat Roof Waterproofing
  • Tiled Roof Waterproofing
  • IBR Roof Waterproofing
  • Corrugated Iron Roof Waterproofing
  • Roofing Contractor
  • Roofing Specialist
  • Property Renovations
  • Property Restorations
  • Tiling
  • Paving
  • Ceiling Fitment & Repairs
  • Bargeboard Fitment
  • Fasciaboard Fitment

OFFERS

10% Winter Special Discount
Availability: Within a week
Gauteng, South Africa
R165
SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd
Liquid Rubber Roof Waterproofing System SPECIALS!!
Availability: Within 4 weeks
Kempton Park
R225
SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Profile Image, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Flat roof
    Profile Image
    Bathroom Renovations, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Classic style bathroom
    Bathroom Renovations, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Classic style bathroom
    Bathroom Renovations, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Classic style bathroom
    +3
    Bathroom Renovations
    Parapet Walls, Ridges and Valleys Waterproofing, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Gable roof
    Parapet Walls, Ridges and Valleys Waterproofing, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Gable roof
    Parapet Walls, Ridges and Valleys Waterproofing, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Gable roof
    +5
    Parapet Walls, Ridges and Valleys Waterproofing
    Wall Preparations & Painting, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Walls
    Wall Preparations & Painting, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Walls
    Wall Preparations & Painting, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Walls
    +2
    Wall Preparations & Painting
    Ceiling Repairs & Damp Repairs, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Other spaces
    Ceiling Repairs & Damp Repairs, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Other spaces
    Ceiling Repairs & Damp Repairs, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Other spaces
    +9
    Ceiling Repairs & Damp Repairs
    Fasciaboard & Bargeboard Fitments, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Single family home
    Fasciaboard & Bargeboard Fitments, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Single family home
    Fasciaboard & Bargeboard Fitments, SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance (Pty) Ltd Single family home
    +4
    Fasciaboard & Bargeboard Fitments
    Show all 12 projects

    At SwanCorp Waterproofing and Maintenance, we offer our clients uniquely superior and guaranteed products and services as a leading player in the Waterproofing and Property Maintenance industries, we have a qualified and experienced workforce, commitment to our guarantees and we believe in upholding reliability, openness and professionalism when dealing with our customers and staff.


    We have 15 years experience in the industry of applying Liquid Rubber Waterproofing Systems and Property Maintenance. Roofing is our Heritage and Quality is our Tradition!


    We offer free quotations in Gauteng and should you still be uncertain about something and wish to discuss it further please do not hesitate to contact us at any time and we will gladly assist you or we can set up an appointment to come and see you personally.


    Our Primary field of expertise that we specialise in is Roof/Wall/Floor Liquid Rubber Waterproofing Systems, Leaking Roofs and Maintenance Roof/Wall/Floor Coatings.


    Additional services we undertake include but are not limited to:

    *              Ridge, Valley, Flashings & Parapet Wall Waterproofing

    *              Small to Large Scale Property Maintenance, Renovations and Restorations

    *              Small to Large Scale Interior & Exterior Painting

    *              Ceiling Repairs due to Roof Leak Damage

    *              Fascia & Barge Boards Fitment/Replacement

    *              Gutter Repairs & Waterproof Linings

    *              Tiling, Paving & Concrete Slabs

    *              Wood Work, Steel Work & Brick Work

    *              Building, Plastering, Partitioning and Rhinolite

    Service areas
    Entire Gauteng Region
    Address
    Sweet-William Street, Terenure
    1619 Kempton Park, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-813176601 www.swancorp.co.za

    Reviews

    normanduarte007
    Wonderful Company and Bennie and his team is amazing, efficient, professional and I highly recommend them for any Waterproofing or Maintenance needs.
    about 11 hours ago
    Edit
    prosocialmma
    Very Happy with SwanCorp overall. Excellent Service Received and Highly Recommend them to anyone.
    about 11 hours ago
    Edit
    Chis Michaels Chis Michaels
    I highly recommend Swan Corp. Bennie and his team goes above and beyond. Very happy with my roof.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element