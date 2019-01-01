Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SwanCorp Waterproofing
Roofers in Kempton Park, South Africa
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Offers (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Roof Waterproofing
  • Liquid Rubber Waterproofing Systems
  • Property Maintenance
  • Painting Services
  • Bargeboard & Faciaboard Fitment
  • Roof Leak Repairs
  • Roof Maintenance Coatings
  • Damp Proofing
  • Flat Roof Waterproofing
  • Tiled Roof Waterproofing
  • IBR Roof Waterproofing
  • Corrugated Iron Roof Waterproofing
  • Roofing Contractor
  • Roofing Specialist
  • Property Renovations
  • Property Restorations
  • Tiling
  • Paving
  • Ceiling Fitment & Repairs

OFFERS

Liquid Rubber Roof Waterproofing System SPECIALS!!
Availability: Within 4 weeks
Kempton Park
R225
SwanCorp Waterproofing

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tiled Roof Waterproofing, SwanCorp Waterproofing SwanCorp Waterproofing
    Tiled Roof Waterproofing, SwanCorp Waterproofing SwanCorp Waterproofing
    Tiled Roof Waterproofing

    We offer our clients uniquely superior and guaranteed products and services as a leading player in the Waterproofing and Property Maintenance industries, we have a qualified and experienced workforce, commitment to our guarantees and we believe in upholding reliability, openness and professionalism when dealing with our customers and staff. 

    We have 15 years experience in the industry of applying Seamless Liquid Rubber Roof Waterproofing Systems and doing property maintenance.

    All our staff members are trained in their relevant fields and we always take every precaution while on sites by adhering to the Health, Safety and Environmental Act. 

    We offer free quotations in Gauteng and should you still be uncertain about something and wish to discuss it further please do not hesitate to contact us at any time and we will gladly assist you or we can set up an appointment to come and see you personally.

    Service areas
    Entire Gauteng Region
    Address
    28 Cryptomaria Street
    1619 Kempton Park, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-813176601 www.swancorp.co.za

    Reviews

    Chis Michaels Chis Michaels
    I highly recommend Swan Corp. Bennie and his team goes above and beyond. Very happy with my roof.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
    Edit
      Add SEO element