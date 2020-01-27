African Gardens Landscaping and Irrigation was established in 2004 and is based in Benoni on the East Rand. We specialise in landscaping and garden designs for new developments, houses, complexes, estates, pavements, traffic circles, schools etc.

We mainly operate in Benoni, Boksburg, Brakpan, Springs, Kempton Park, Bedfordview, Edenvale, Alberton and most surrounding areas around the East Rand. We operate also in other areas of Gauteng, other Provinces are welcome.African Gardens Landscaping and Irrigation has a highly motivated and a progressive management team. The staff of African Gardens Landscaping and Irrigation are fully qualified and trained. Constant supervision forms an integral part of the business.African Gardens Landscaping & Irrigation strive to give the best possible service to its clients. African Gardens Landscaping and Irrigation is a reputable company.