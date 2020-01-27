Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
African Gardens Landscaping and Irrigation
Landscape Designers in Benoni, South Africa
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Spalshpad, African Gardens Landscaping and Irrigation African Gardens Landscaping and Irrigation Garden Pool Concrete Multicolored
    Spalshpad
    Rain curtain water feature , African Gardens Landscaping and Irrigation African Gardens Landscaping and Irrigation Rustic style garden Concrete Multicolored
    Rain curtain water feature

    African Gardens Landscaping and Irrigation was established in 2004 and is based in Benoni on the East Rand. We specialise in landscaping and garden designs for new developments, houses, complexes, estates, pavements, traffic circles, schools etc.

    We mainly operate in Benoni, Boksburg, Brakpan, Springs, Kempton Park, Bedfordview, Edenvale, Alberton and most surrounding areas around the East Rand. We operate also in other areas of Gauteng, other Provinces are welcome.African Gardens Landscaping and Irrigation has a highly motivated and a progressive management team. The staff of African Gardens Landscaping and Irrigation are fully qualified and trained. Constant supervision forms an integral part of the business.African Gardens Landscaping & Irrigation strive to give the best possible service to its clients. African Gardens Landscaping and Irrigation is a reputable company. 

    Services
    • Landscaping
    • Irrigation
    • Water Features
    • Splaspads
    • Instant Lawn
    Service areas
    • Benoni
    • Boksburg
    • Kempton Park
    • Brakpan
    • Edenvale
    • Germiston
    • Benoni, South Africa
    Company awards
    Plantland Garden Expo 2nd Place
    Address
    25 Baines Street
    1501 Benoni, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-828312315 www.africangardens.co.za
      Add SEO element