Having always had a passion for design and a soul connection to French country and farmhouse style, Ramona makes harmoniously blending of old and new, organic and inorganic, hard and soft, striking and gentle, appear effortless. But she’s not one to be pigeon-holed either, with industrial, urban chic projects in trendy Maboneng precinct forming part of her portfolio.

A sensitive interior decorator, Ramona’s design ideas are based uniquely on what the client and the space calls for. “An interior should reflect the personality and family culture of the people who use the space, not just a designer’s interpretation of what a beautiful interior should look like.





What makes Ruffles&Rust unique?

“My business is about giving clients a beautiful and cohesive space they love to be in. We explore existing pieces and why they have meaning to the owner, and work around that to create a look that they love and feel immediately at home in.”

Through story boarding colours, textures, appealing furniture and accessories, Ramona facilitates an elimination process until what remains is a beautifully curated vision for the room that is everything the client imagined.

Setting itself apart from other interior design companies, Ruffles&Rust seeks to save the client as much money as possible while creating maximum impact. “I update existing furniture through painting or reupholstering, for example, love thrift store finds, and I buy directly from suppliers, acting more like a re-seller with the added benefit of designer know-how.”

To learn more about how Ramona can help transform your spaces into ones you don’t want to leave, get in contact today.