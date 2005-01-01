



BRANDDNA has been delivering dynamic, novel and authentic store DESIGNS across the globe, specifically in the banking, telecom, food and fuel retail sectors, since 2005.

We offer a diverse range of services from corporate identity design and interior design, to architecture, project management and turnkey building solutions.

Our expertise ranges through multiple industries: store design for a one-of-a-kind restaurant or business, to a chain of stores; retail store design for a single outlet, to major multi-nationals with numerous branches or outlets; corporate office design for a head office or a group; fuel station design, signage and 3D interior design.

Our innovative design solutions will enhance your brand presence and image.