Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Johan Marais Architectures
Architects in Kempton Park, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Established in 1987, serving the East Rand and surrounding areas. Johan and his team of highly qualified people are proudly serving his clients and community.​Our work range over the total spectrum of the architectural sphere, providing our clients with economical, practical, yet aesthetically pleasing designs, and assisting clients with energy efficient requirements.​The company has a good relationship with other professionals, developers, contractors and suppliers in the area. Therefore being able to assist with sound advice and assistance...

    Services
    Commercial design and residential design
    Service areas
    Kempton Park and South Africa
    Address
    2 Anemoon Street,
    1619 Kempton Park, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-795265196 pjmm95.wixsite.com/jmarchitecture
      Add SEO element