Established in 1987, serving the East Rand and surrounding areas. Johan and his team of highly qualified people are proudly serving his clients and community.Our work range over the total spectrum of the architectural sphere, providing our clients with economical, practical, yet aesthetically pleasing designs, and assisting clients with energy efficient requirements.The company has a good relationship with other professionals, developers, contractors and suppliers in the area. Therefore being able to assist with sound advice and assistance...
- Services
- Commercial design and residential design
- Service areas
- Kempton Park and South Africa
- Address
-
2 Anemoon Street,
1619 Kempton Park, South Africa
South Africa
+27-795265196 pjmm95.wixsite.com/jmarchitecture