Malegasa General Service is a construction company : our Services General Building Contractor Painting Tilling Concrete work Plaster Paving and Kerbs cleaning Service
- Services
- Renovation
- Construction
- Maintenance
- Plumbing
- Electrian
- Tilling
- Painting
- New houses
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Midrand Johannesburg and South Africa
- Company awards
- Construction certificate
- Address
-
Bluegum street 1188
1632 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-826783389 www.malegasa.co.za