Malegasa General Service Pty Ltd
General Contractors in Johannesburg, South Africa
    Malegasa General Service is a construction company : our Services General Building Contractor Painting Tilling Concrete work Plaster Paving and Kerbs cleaning Service
    Services
    • Renovation
    • Construction
    • Maintenance
    • Plumbing
    • Electrian
    • Tilling
    • Painting
    • New houses
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Midrand Johannesburg and South Africa
    Company awards
    Construction certificate
    Address
    Bluegum street 1188
    1632 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-826783389 www.malegasa.co.za
