Reapele Group Pty Ltd
Home Builders in Soweto, South Africa
    ABOUT REAPELE GROUP (PTY) LTD

    Reapele Group is a professional Civil Engineering Construction Company with its focus on building and project management.Reapele Group is a firm that is NHBRC and CIDB registered.

    Reapele Group is committed to satisfying its client needs through the provision of cost-effective engineering solution on time, within budget, appropriate standard, set the standard by combining professionalism, service and quality.

    Reapele Group provides a comprehensive range of Civil Engineering Construction to suit the individual needs of clients in the public and private sector.

    Services
    • General Building Construction<
    • Refurbishment and Renovations of buildings
    Service areas
    Soweto, South Africa
    Address
    17670/10 Mimosa Street, Protea Glen, Ext 9
    1818 Soweto, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-726433624 reapeleprojects.co.za
