ABOUT REAPELE GROUP (PTY) LTD
Reapele Group is a professional Civil Engineering Construction Company with its focus on building and project management.Reapele Group is a firm that is NHBRC and CIDB registered.
Reapele Group is committed to satisfying its client needs through the provision of cost-effective engineering solution on time, within budget, appropriate standard, set the standard by combining professionalism, service and quality.
Reapele Group provides a comprehensive range of Civil Engineering Construction to suit the individual needs of clients in the public and private sector.
- Services
- General Building Construction<
- Refurbishment and Renovations of buildings
- Service areas
- Soweto, South Africa
- Address
-
17670/10 Mimosa Street, Protea Glen, Ext 9
1818 Soweto, South Africa
South Africa
+27-726433624 reapeleprojects.co.za