ABOUT REAPELE GROUP (PTY) LTD

Reapele Group is a professional Civil Engineering Construction Company with its focus on building and project management.Reapele Group is a firm that is NHBRC and CIDB registered.

Reapele Group is committed to satisfying its client needs through the provision of cost-effective engineering solution on time, within budget, appropriate standard, set the standard by combining professionalism, service and quality.

Reapele Group provides a comprehensive range of Civil Engineering Construction to suit the individual needs of clients in the public and private sector.