Mr.Bs Carpenters
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Cape Town, South Africa
    The sole aim for Mr.Bs Carpenters is to create the highest quality results for our clients through planning and thoughtful design, fine craftsmanship, and the best materials available manufactured and installed by our own fully qualified staff . At Mr.Bs,we specialize in the highest quality Finishes Carpentry  , Kitchens, Bars, Reception counters, and custom cabinetry. Very often we focus on a particular room at a time be it a dining room, library, kitchen or bathroom, etc. In most cases we manufacture cabinetry and millwork in our own shop here in Cape Town. And welcome the opportunity to work with Interior Designers, Architects, Construction Companies from Cape Town. 

    Services
    Kitchens, Custom Furniture, and Built in Cupboards
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    unit 3 and 5 , 55 lauda rd Killarney gardens
    7441 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-215564080 mrbscarpenters.co.za
      Add SEO element